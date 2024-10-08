Malaysian actor Fattah Amin denies ex-wife Fazura Sharifuddin's cheating claims following divorce
Fattah and Fazura officially divorced on Monday (Oct 7).
Malaysian celebrities Fazura Sharifuddin, 41, and Fattah Amin, 34, officially divorced on Monday morning (Oct 7) after seven years of marriage. The proceedings took place at Petaling Syariah Court, where Fazura had previously filed her divorce petition on Sep 13.
Addressing reporters who had gathered near the courthouse, Fazura claimed that the divorce was due to three factors: Fattah not providing financial support to Fazura and their daughter, her being unhappy for a long time, and Fattah cheating on her.
"This decision wasn't made lightly. I have suffered for many years...I've always kept my mouth shut to not air my family's dirty laundry," said Fazura before listing the reasons for her divorce.
She added that she had proof of Fattah's infidelity.
Fattah later denied Fazura's claims.
"Even her lawyer previously said that there wasn't any cheating. So why is it suddenly 'an infidelity case'?" he told reporters.
He said that he had indeed given financial support to Fazura and their daughter, adding that there were bank statements to prove his claim.
"Maybe it just wasn't enough for her."
According to Fattah, Fazura's statements were made to tarnish his reputation and went against their previous agreement of not airing their dirty laundry in public.
"That was the agreement we signed before our divorce, and I'm shocked and saddened that she made those statements."
According to Fattah's lawyer Zulkifli Che Yong, if Fazura was found to have violated the agreement, she could be issued a jail notice.
Fazura and Fattah married in November 2017 and have a four-year-old daughter together.