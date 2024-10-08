Malaysian actor Fattah Amin denies ex-wife Fazura Sharifuddin's cheating claims following divorce

Fattah later denied Fazura's claims.

"Even her lawyer previously said that there wasn't any cheating. So why is it suddenly 'an infidelity case'?" he told reporters.

He said that he had indeed given financial support to Fazura and their daughter, adding that there were bank statements to prove his claim.

"Maybe it just wasn't enough for her."

According to Fattah, Fazura's statements were made to tarnish his reputation and went against their previous agreement of not airing their dirty laundry in public.

"That was the agreement we signed before our divorce, and I'm shocked and saddened that she made those statements."

According to Fattah's lawyer Zulkifli Che Yong, if Fazura was found to have violated the agreement, she could be issued a jail notice.

Fazura and Fattah married in November 2017 and have a four-year-old daughter together.