South Korean actress Lee Si-young divorces husband after eight years of marriage

South Korean actress Lee Si-young, 42, and her husband are splitting up after eight years of marriage.

The Korean star, best known for her role in Netflix's apocalyptic horror series Sweet Home, married restaurateur businessman Cho Seong-hyun, who is nine years her senior, in 2017. She gave birth to their son in January 2018.

According to South Korean news outlet YTN on Monday (Mar 17), the two submitted the divorce documents to the Seoul Family Court earlier this year.

Lee Si Young’s agency Ace Factory also confirmed their split on Monday and said: “They are in the process of getting a divorce through mutual agreement.”

“As it is the actress’s private life, please understand that it is difficult to answer other questions besides this,” the agency added.

The actress had previously shared glimpses of her married life on shows such as Korean broadcaster MBC’s Home Alone and I Live Alone.

Lee debuted in 2008 and rose to popularity through the Korean drama Boys Over Flowers and the variety show We Got Married.

In 2010, she also picked up boxing when she was preparing for a role in a TV series and became an amateur boxer, winning multiple boxing tournaments from 2011 to 2013.

In December 2024, Lee and her son travelled to Singapore with the actress posting on social media her visits to attractions like Marina Bay Sands, Universal Studios Singapore and Gardens by the Bay.