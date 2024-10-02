How to build a compact but effective skincare routine, with under S$30 products
Taking into consideration all of the factors, including price, purpose and efficacy.
Skincare can be overwhelming, especially with the sheer number of products you can incorporate into your daily routine. It can even confuse the most beauty-savvy skincare enthusiast.
Dr Chung Wan Ling, an aesthetic doctor at IYAC Clinic, shared that she’s seen an increasing number of people coming in with skin sensitivity from an overzealous stimulation of the skin due to all the different skincare they’ve been using.
“A multi-step skincare regimen isn’t necessary for healthy skin. Applying multiple layers and ingredients on the skin may irritate the skin and lead to allergic or irritant dermatitis or even cause an acne outbreak,” added Dr Lynn Chiam, consultant dermatologist, Children & Adult Skin Hair Laser Clinic.
But what’s more concerning, said Dr Chiam, is that using too many products can make it difficult to pinpoint which product or ingredient is causing the allergic reaction.
CONSIDER ALL FACTORS: PRICE, PURPOSE AND EFFICACY
“Skincare certainly need not be expensive to be effective,” said Dr Chiam.
Though Dr Chung cautioned that if a price tag is too good to be true, common issues can sometimes arise, like “lack of potency and potential sensitivity triggers from the ingredients”.
To this, both doctors recommended opting for multitasking or multi-beneficial products that can give you more bang for your buck.
In fact, Dr Chung advised that rather than minimising skincare steps, consider using multitasking products that can provide more benefits.
“The advantage of using a multitasking product is that the product is really well formulated to ensure that the ingredients work well with one another, which minimises the risk of skin irritation and allergies,” added Dr Chiam.
And likewise, when choosing a multitasking product, focus on the active ingredients that would be suitable for your skin needs and type.
STEPS TO BUILD YOUR ESSENTIAL SKINCARE ROUTINE
The most basic skincare routine is often a three-step regimen consisting of cleansing, moisturising and protecting.
However, if you're above the age of 30, Dr Chung advised adding a few more steps, such as a serum and eye cream, to address specific skin issues. “The basic three- or four-step routine may no longer give satisfactory results when skin renewal slows down, hyperpigmentation begins to appear and fine lines and wrinkles show up.”
Here’s what you can do:
STEP 1: CLEANSE
Cleansing is the key to healthy skin.
Besides choosing a cleanser that is suitable for your skin type, you should also only wash your face twice a day. “Many people cleanse too often or use a cleanser that is overly harsh, which may break down your skin’s protective barrier,” added Dr Chiam.
What about double cleansing?
“Double cleansing may not always be necessary unless you have thick makeup on,” said Dr Chiam.
However, Dr Chung advised making double cleansing a part of your PM skincare routine. “Sunscreen, especially water-resistant ones, can be challenging to remove entirely with just a water-based cleanser. An oil-based makeup remover as the first cleanser or washing twice with a cleanser that contains plant-based fatty acids should effectively break down sunscreen and remove all the impurities, dirt and oil that have accumulated throughout the waking, active hours.”
Try: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Cleansing Water, from S$16.90
This tried-and-tested micellar water gently and effectively removes makeup, including stubborn waterproof ones, with ease. It also soothes the skin with highly purified and pharmaceutical-grade water and a complex of three biomimetic soothing sugars.
Available at Guardian and Watsons stores.
Try: Luvum Natural Blanc Hyaluronic Moisture Gel Cleanser, S$24
Now infused with bamboo extract alongside eight types of hyaluronic acid, this gel-to-foam cleanser not only removes dirt and impurities, but also traces of makeup, leaving skin feeling refreshed, supple and soothed after cleansing.
Available at select Guardian stores.
STEP 2: TREAT
Serums are power-packed skincare containing antioxidants, peptides and anti-inflammatory skin actives to address specific skin concerns, like hyperpigmentation and signs of premature ageing, explained Dr Chung.
What’s even better? Most facial serums often come with more than one active ingredient, allowing it to target a variety of skin issues at the same time.
For instance, a serum with vitamins C and E, and/or retinol is able to not only work on signs of ageing, but also hyperpigmentation as well, said Dr Chiam.
Try: Garnier Bright Complete Anti-Acne Booster Serum, S$28.80
Formulated with salicylic acid, AHA, niacinamide and vitamin C, this tackles acne breakouts and post-acne marks while helping to refine skin texture. The result: A clear, smooth and more even complexion.
Available at Guardian and Watson stores, and the official Garnier SG store on Shopee.sg
STEP 3: HYDRATE
Just like a cleanser, using the right moisturiser for your skin type is equally important. For oily or acne-prone skins, choose a gel-based, lightweight moisturiser while drier skins can opt for richer creams.
In addition, moisturisers are also great multi-taskers to include in your skincare routine. “Your moisturiser can deliver hydration and antioxidant protection to fight those free radicals whilst addressing your thirsty skin,” added Dr Chiam
Try: Torriden Cellmazing Firming Cream, S$28
Enriched with niacinamide, collagen extract, amino acids, sodium hyaluronate and glycerin, this nourishing moisturiser keeps skin soft and smooth while also helping to boost its elasticity and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, fine lines and winkles.
Available at Guardian stores.
STEP 4: EYE CARE
“The skin around the eyes is more fragile, drier and quicker to show ageing and fatigue. Squinting and constant movement of the eye also hasten the appearance of lines and wrinkles, and fluids under the eyes can cause puffiness and dark eye circles,” explained Dr Chiam.
Eye creams can address some of these issues, from dryness to puffiness and hyperpigmentation.
Added Dr Chung, “eye creams are formulated specifically for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes so they carry less risk of sensitivity, irritations and reactions”.
Try: Nivea Luminous630 Anti Dark Circles Eye Treatment Cream, S$28
Packed with caffeine, hyaluronic acid and a patented Luminous630 complex, this hardworking eye cream depuffs tired eyes and reduces the look of dark under-eye circles, fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, the applicator offers extra help in erasing puffiness to get you looking bright-eyed again.
Available exclusively at Watsons stores and the official Nivea store on Shopee.sg
STEP 5: PROTECT
“Sunscreen is the most essential part of skincare,” said Dr Chiam.
According to Dr Chung, the sun’s UV rays break down collagen, disrupt the skin’s barrier function and can accelerate skin ageing. And this, in turn, can result in the formation of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as hyperpigmentation.
But that’s not all. “UV exposure is also directly linked to skin cancers,” added Dr Chiam.
To keep skin well-protected, choose a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and make sure to re-apply every two to three hours, especially if you’re outdoors.
Try: Biore UV Athlizm Protect Essence SPF50+/PA++++, S$19.90
Its lightweight formula and unique water-repellent powder make it perfect for Singapore’s humid weather. It protects against harmful UV rays while keeping skin moisturised with hydrating actives – hyaluronic acid, eucalyptus extract and butylene glycol. It even doubles up as a makeup primer too.
Available at Guardian, BHG Welcia and Donki stores.