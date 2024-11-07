Can your skin be oily and dehydrated at the same time? Here’s what you can do about it

It’s not uncommon for many who believe that their skin is oily, to end up realising that it’s actually dehydrated. So why is oily skin often associated with being dehydrated?

“Dehydrated skin means that there is a lack of water and not oil. However, due to the lack of water, the skin will try to compensate by producing more oil,” explained Dr Liew Hui Min, consultant dermatologist and medical director, SOG – HM Liew Skin & Laser Clinic.

And here’s where things can go south.

To get rid of that excess sebum, you over-wash your face with harsh cleansers and skip moisturiser because you feel that your “oily” skin doesn’t need it. This incorrect beauty routine will inadvertently cause the skin more harm.

This vicious cycle of starving the skin of good lipids and causing the sebum glands to overcompensate and produce even more sebum can lead to an overproduction of oil that results in oily, yet dehydrated skin, said Dr Chester Lan, aesthetic doctor, Freia Medical.

In short, “oily skin can be made worse by dehydration”, said Dr Liew.