Is that cystic acne? A dermatologist's dos and don'ts against the worst kind of pimples

When hair follicles in the skin get clogged and trap oil and dead skin cells, pimples form, and can cause the area to become red and inflamed.

Cystic acne occurs when all that bacteria, dead skin cells and sebum that get trapped deep under the skin’s surface get infected. This can lead to a large swollen bump that’s filled with pus and very painful to the touch, and which can take weeks to subside.

The infection can spread if the cyst bursts, so under no circumstances should one try to squeeze a cystic acne bump. While most people will experience acne at some point, cystic acne is more serious, and less common.