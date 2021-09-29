The rise of genderless beauty products: Do men and women really need different skincare?

A bottle of floral-scented skincare encased in pink or ornate packaging, obviously targeted at women. A masculine jar of moisturiser with “Homme” emblazoned across its jet-black exterior.

These gender-specific products may soon make way for a new generation of skincare and makeup that is gender-neutral, both in terms of packaging and formulation, and which appeal to folks on the entire gender spectrum.

Of course, the idea of unisex beauty products is not entirely new. Remember Calvin Klein’s CK One perfume for men and women, which launched to great fanfare in the 90s and continues to be popular today?

Or Aesop’s cult favourite amber-hued bottles of plant-based skincare and bodycare that look like pharmacy remedies and have been genderless since the 80s?

These and other OG gender-neutral brands and products have championed the idea that men and women can use the same perfumes, moisturisers and face washes for decades, but there’s now also a new wave of inclusivity that’s sweeping the beauty world. With a large percentage of Millennials and Gen Z-ers – aka the beauty industry’s next generation of power buyers and changemakers – recognising that gender is non-binary and made up of a spectrum, the idea of specific skincare and makeup for two different genders is being challenged.