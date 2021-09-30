Model sisters Aimee and Hannah Cheng-Bradshaw on the hard truths about modelling

Not all siblings are, admittedly, great at sharing. For sisters Aimee and Hannah Cheng-Bradshaw, however, it’s something that is innate. “We share everything. We don’t keep things hidden from each other – definitely not! We’re too vocal,” said the younger of the two, Hannah.

Besides both being models, and clearly having inherited similarly good genes in the looks department, they also seemed to share the same sunny, chatty disposition that was evident when CNA Lifestyle had a quick chat with them on the business of modelling.

Those who remember watching Asia’s Next Top Model, which aired several years back (Season 3 in 2015, to be exact), will find Aimee a familiar face. Since taking the second runner-up spot in the Asian offshoot of the American reality TV modelling competition, she’s gone on to model in numerous prominent magazine shoots and ad campaigns.