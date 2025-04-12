Life on wheels: The campervan trend is rolling across Malaysia as Singaporeans hop onboard

When they became parents, David Ang and Estelle Toh wanted to ensure that their two sons had a bond with nature.

Ang, a 36-year-old Singaporean doctor, always loved the outdoors while Toh, a 41-year-old nurse he met through work, grew up in the picturesque west Johor village of Ulu Choh before going to school in Singapore and starting her career.

They named their sons Zephyr and Aether, now six and eight, respectively.

The young Singapore-based family tasted “van life” when they toured New Zealand in an RV – or recreational vehicle – in 2018, and the experience stuck with them. Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, leaving them feeling a little trapped.

Three months after the Causeway reopened in April 2022, the family moved to East Ledang, a Johor neighbourhood near Legoland popular with Singaporeans and other expats, to enrol their sons in an international school nearby. The exchange rate would allow the young family greater latitude while Ang would still work at a Singapore clinic three days a week.