NewJeans member Danielle makes first social media post since hiatus announcement
Taking to Instagram for the first time since the group announced its hiatus, NewJeans member Danielle thanked fans who wished her a happy birthday.
Danielle of the K-pop girl group NewJeans has made her first post on social media, weeks after the group announced its hiatus at the pop culture festival ComplexCon Hong Kong.
The South Korean-Australian singer turned 20 on Friday (Apr 11) and thanked fans for their well-wishes. She also updated them on what she has been up to.
In an Instagram Story on the group's account – which has been renamed mhdhh_friends from NJZ_official – Danielle said that she has been reading birthday letters sent by fans "without missing a single one".
"Every letter feels so heartfelt and meaningful...The words of comfort, encouragement, and the love you all give – I can feel it so clearly that I can’t help but cry. Honestly, sometimes I wonder if it’s okay to receive this much love! That’s why I try hard to become someone Bunnies [NewJeans' fandom] can be proud of," wrote Danielle.
The members of NewJeans are currently in the midst of a legal dispute with record label Ador. The quintet – which also includes Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein – had previously announced they would terminate their contracts and leave Ador due to mistreatment. Ador, however, argues that their contracts remain valid.
In March this year, the Seoul Central District Court ordered the group to halt independent activities.
Saying that the group is currently "going through a hard time", Danielle added: "There are times I don’t understand myself or my emotions very well. Lately, I’ve been trying to feel my emotions more. But when I read the letters written by Bunnies, my heart feels richer and I’m able to look deeper into myself."
The Ditto singer also stated that "the time will come" for the group and its fans to meet again.
"Every day, I’m eating and sleeping well, listening to lots of music, and spending time with my family and the members...So I really hope Bunnies will stay healthy and spend each and every day happily," she wrote.