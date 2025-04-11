NewJeans member Danielle makes first social media post since hiatus announcement

Saying that the group is currently "going through a hard time", Danielle added: "There are times I don’t understand myself or my emotions very well. Lately, I’ve been trying to feel my emotions more. But when I read the letters written by Bunnies, my heart feels richer and I’m able to look deeper into myself."

The Ditto singer also stated that "the time will come" for the group and its fans to meet again.

"Every day, I’m eating and sleeping well, listening to lots of music, and spending time with my family and the members...So I really hope Bunnies will stay healthy and spend each and every day happily," she wrote.