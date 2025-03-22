Beyond rent, why don't some international brands last in Singapore – while others do?

The year is 2016. I’m in line for the viral Eggslut sandwich in Los Angeles, anticipating the burst of ecstasy that influencers had promised from sinking one’s teeth into the fluffiest scrambled eggs and juiciest brioche buns known to man.

The American egg sandwich chain restaurant, which began as a food truck in 2011, had quickly gained a cult following for its decadent offerings.

Each sandwich, plump with premium ingredients like applewood smoked bacon and marketed with a minimalist aesthetic, was also photogenic as hell. Naturally, it dominated social media in an era when aerial food shots reigned supreme.

When I finally bite into my sandwich, its explosive flavours cement my conclusion: The wait was worth it.

But by the time Eggslut announced its launch in Singapore in 2021, its shine had somewhat dimmed. I was surprised the brand had survived the pandemic’s early days – and more crucially, its hype.

What the former F&B darling eventually wouldn’t survive, though, was a country where appetites are fickle, attention is fleeting, and money is power.

SPATE OF EXITS BY NOTABLE BRANDS

When Eggslut closed its last outlet here at Scotts Square in February, following the closure of its other outlet at Suntec City in 2024, online commenters were quick to blame high rental costs in Singapore.

The age-old tension between landlords and tenants has only been exacerbated post-pandemic. Businesses are now also challenged with the rising costs of goods, utilities, labour or simply finding sufficient manpower.

But Eggslut didn’t appear to be just another victim of the competitive F&B scene. Its exit from Singapore was among a handful of departures from well-known international brands that also made headlines within the first quarter of 2025.