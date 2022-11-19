The Haidilao works: Robots, soup magic and an exclusive peek into their central kitchen

On most days, I am content, if not happy, to cleave to disciplined restraint for the sake of a bigger goal, to love and serve those near and dear to me, and to cultivate the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.

But, on the rare occasion, I want to have whatever I want, whenever I want, and everything going exactly my way. Like, I don’t know, Elon Musk or something.

On those days, I go to Haidilao.

This, as I see it, is why eyes light up at the mention of everyone’s favourite pre-eminent global hotpot chain. Not as much for the food itself as for the iPad of Ordering Instant Gratification. The Free Hair Ties and Ziplocks Of Hospitality. The Self-Serve Condiment Bar Of Limitless Possibility.