Actor Matthew Lillard returning for Scream 7

The news comes shortly after it was revealed Scott Foley, who played Sidney Prescott's half-brother Roman Bridger – another presumed-dead Ghostface, will also be returning to the franchise in the upcoming film.

No details of either actor's return storylines have been revealed, including whether or not they will be reprising the same roles.

Matthew Lillard previously revealed there was a version of Scream 3 which would have revealed he had survived in the original film, but plans for him to return were changed at the last minute.

He told Vulture in 2022: “I was supposed to do Scream 3. I got paid for it. Not really well, but I ended up getting paid for something I didn’t do because the idea was that I’d be running high-school killers from jail.

"Look, it’s a horror movie! Crazy things happen all the time. Have you seen Friday The 13th? Jason comes back – like Stu still could come back."

Scream also featured Skeet Ulrich as another Ghostface, Billy Loomis, and that character returned as a vision in both Scream 5 and Scream 6.