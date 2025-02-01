Jeff Goldblum's new album features Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

The nine-track album also sees Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson show off her singing chops on a cover of Frank Sinatra classic The Best Is Yet To Come, which is available to stream now.

Elsewhere, Maiya Sykes has recorded the jazz standard Stella By Starlight.

A press release notes: “Still Blooming offers a tasteful curation of beloved jazz standards from both the Golden Era of Broadway and the Great American Songbook. Here, Goldblum is the host for his talented friends, all veterans of the stage and screen, with collaborations that underscore the delicious link between jazz and pop culture.”

Still Blooming is the follow-up to 2023’s Plays Well With Others.