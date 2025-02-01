Jeff Goldblum's new album features Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Jeff Goldblum’s new album, Still Blooming, features his Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
The 72-year-old star plays The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz in the two-part blockbuster movie adaptation of the Broadway classic, and Grande (Glinda) and Erivo (Elphaba) have recorded covers of boogie-woogie classic I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do) and wartime hit We’ll Meet Again, respectively, for his next record with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.
The nine-track album also sees Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson show off her singing chops on a cover of Frank Sinatra classic The Best Is Yet To Come, which is available to stream now.
Elsewhere, Maiya Sykes has recorded the jazz standard Stella By Starlight.
A press release notes: “Still Blooming offers a tasteful curation of beloved jazz standards from both the Golden Era of Broadway and the Great American Songbook. Here, Goldblum is the host for his talented friends, all veterans of the stage and screen, with collaborations that underscore the delicious link between jazz and pop culture.”
Still Blooming is the follow-up to 2023’s Plays Well With Others.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo featuring on their Wicked co-star’s record comes after the Thank U, Next hitmaker said she would love to record more music with her castmate.
Speaking to Variety in October, Grande said: “I love being in the studio with [Erivo], even just as like a fly on the wall, hearing what she’s working on and having her there when I’m working.
“I think we are stuck with each other, professionally and personally for the rest of our lives. So I would say absolutely.”
Still Blooming will be released on Apr 25 via Decca Records.