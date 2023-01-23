Vinyl record collecting is having a resurgence in Singapore – what does 'stan culture' have to do with it?

When he was 20, Tan E-Reng bought his first vinyl record, Pet Shop Boys’ Disco. It was meant to be a gift for his father but “funnily enough, the vinyl renaissance bug never caught my dad”, he recalled. “So I ended up being the one listening to the record more.”

Four years later, he boasts a collection of 121 records, ranging from classics such as “the odd The Police record” to rarities such as vaporwave classic Floral Shoppe.

“I have always just felt an affinity with having a physical copy of something, be it with books, music or art,” explained the 24-year-old music student, who added that he’s been funding his vinyl collecting bug with his part-time job as a music production teacher.

And he’s far from the only one who’s been amassing records in Singapore – just a quick Google search and a scroll through listicles of cool things to do here reveals an abundance of record stores.