Old Airport Road hawker, 72, and wife sell unique 'cold muffins' but skip salary due to rising costs
Behind Bakes n Bites at Old Airport Road Food Centre is the resilient husband-and-wife team of Christopher Lau, 72, and Christina Tan, 69, who offer quality treats at affordable prices. But at a cost.
Tucked in the back corner of Old Airport Road Food Centre, hawker bakery Bakes n Bites spans two stall units with a no-frills setup. On one side, a waffle maker stands ready for action beside a glass display case showcasing golden-brown chicken pies and curry puffs.
The other side houses the engine of this operation – a sturdy stand mixer and an oven, with a narrow refrigerated display case protecting rows of muffins and cakes like Swiss rolls.
In contrast to most hawker bakeries that display goods in wide room-temperature shelves, the star – puffy muffins that stay soft and moist even when chilled — are kind of hidden in a nondescript refrigerator that takes up just a small part of the stall.
In fact, we probably wouldn’t have given this unassuming establishment a second glance if it weren’t for this assignment. Good thing we tried their impressive bakes (more on that later).
FROM ENGINEERING TO ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Behind Bakes n Bites is the resilient husband-and-wife team of Christopher Lau, 72, and Christina Tan, 69, who offer quality treats at affordable prices. Despite his age and the fact he recently recovered from major pancreatic surgery, Lau mans the stall mostly solo and creates the majority of the confections himself. He discovered his baking talent after being retrenched from his engineering career aged 55.
Before the career shift, Lau worked as a manufacturing engineer in companies like Seagate for many years. Meanwhile, Tan continues to work full-time in an administrative role at a construction company, coming down to help at the stall after her day job, manning the waffle station on Sundays.
The stall, which opened in 2010, operates six days a week.
PIVOTED TO BAKING AFTER BEING RETRENCHED AGED 55
"After getting retrenched at 55, no other company wanted to take me in at that age. I went to many interviews, but the main problem was my age, even with my experience," Lau shared. He never foresaw himself becoming a baker, as he had never baked before starting this business.
The transition from engineering to hawker life came with significant financial adjustments. When asked about his previous salary, Lau reveals: "Between S$5,000 to S$6,000."
He added: "We're not getting any salary from running the bakery stall now due to high overhead costs."
NOT DRAWING SALARY NOW DUE TO ESCALATING RENT AND OTHER COSTS
These financial challenges have only mounted in recent years. "After the pandemic, stall rental increased as it's the norm for NEA," Tan sighed, adding that utilities and delivery platform commissions have also climbed steadily.
When we probed if rising rent was the primary culprit behind their lack of salary, she shook her head. "Not only rental – utilities and raw materials have increased as well. We're using premium-grade and healthier ingredients," she explained.
"But we have to keep our prices low as NTUC Foodfare (which manages Old Airport Road Food Centre) has a price guideline, and this hawker centre has mostly elderly customers."
The unpredictability of hawker life adds another layer of challenges. "Some days, business is okay; some days, it’s poor," Tan said
The couple, who have no kids, only earn an income occasionally from the bakery – "If we get bulk orders, then we will have salaries,” she noted. Tan revealed they're "looking for assistance to go online to increase sales."
STILL PREFERS ENGINEERING TO BAKING
Despite the financial challenges, we wondered if Lau finds his current baking business more rewarding than his previous career. "I actually prefer my previous job," he admitted candidly. "I was able to share my expertise and knowledge with colleagues and engage in teamwork, compared to this present job where I'm all by myself."
With their quality products, we asked if they'd consider expanding with a second location. Tan shook her head. "Not likely again as money is not easy to earn back with the present situation. We have also utilised all our CPF funds and savings,” she explained.
"SCAMMED" BY WIFE
What began as a franchise opportunity from Tan’s friend evolved into their own independent venture through unexpected circumstances. "I got ‘scammed’ by my wife," Lau joked, with affection. "Her friend convinced her this line of work was lucrative and straightforward."
The couple initially agreed to operate their stall under the friend's daughter's business name, selling fruity Swiss rolls (they declined to name the brand on record). But reality proved different from what was promised.
"We used their brand name, but we made my own signboard, bought our own equipment," Tan explained. Although the product supply from their friend’s daughter was adequate at first, problems soon emerged. "Items that could sell well, she would say 'no stock’. Instead, she gave us the leftover stuff that she couldn't sell from her own stall."
FIRST FRANCHISE BUSINESS FAILED
The breaking point came when Tan began making her own curry puffs to supplement their dwindling inventory. "When the brand owner came and saw the curry puffs, she threw a fit in front of the stall for everybody to see," Tan recalled. "She complained that we were using her company name and yet selling our own things, but we were just trying to survive."
As the franchise arrangement went south, the couple pivoted. "We'd better go for a baking course," Tan decided, sending her husband to Creative Culinaire Academy. "The next day after my one-day beginner’s course, my wife sent me for the full 14-day crash professional course. That's when I really got ‘scammed’ [into staying in this job]!," Lau said, with a laugh.
Lau credited his instructor for pushing him to experiment. "In the courses I just learned the basics, then experimented and practised myself," he explained.
THE SECRET TO THEIR SIGNATURE "COLD MUFFINS"
After learning that Lau was operating a hawker stall, his baking instructor gave him a unique challenge: Create "cold muffins" that would taste good refrigerated.
Tan supported the mission by conducting extensive field research, purchasing and taste-testing muffins from bakeries across Singapore before refrigerating them to assess their quality over time.
"Their flavours either weren't strong enough or the texture became dry after leaving them in the fridge," Tan discovered. "Our muffins, when eaten cold, remain moist and nice, even if you heat them or leave them out," she proudly stated. This unique quality has made their Triple Chocolate Muffin (S$3.20) their bestseller.
OVERCOMING HEALTH ISSUES
Despite his age and health issues, Lau was still quick on his feet, springing into action whenever the oven timer buzzes. However, the physical demands of running a bakery have become increasingly tedious on his body.
“Christopher doesn't have proper meals and has developed diabetes. The long hours of standing have also caused his legs to swell,” shared his wife.
The couple has considered hiring help. "Yes, but so far they're not able to stay long due to the hot atmosphere," Tan said. Hence, they've partnered with their friend, who is a bakery factory owner. He helps produce some items like their Butter Cake (S$4.80).
"But for my husband's Chewy Brownie and New York Cheesecake, when we tried to manufacture it in our friend's factory, it didn't taste the same," Tan explained. "Anyone who tries to bake it also can't top his brownies – they're truly one-of-a-kind."
WIFE FACED MISCARRIAGES, CANCER AND SUSPECTED SARS
Tan herself is no stranger to adversity, having survived cervical cancer, ovarian cysts, and what was suspected to be SARS during a period living in China when her husband was posted overseas as an engineer – experiences she described as "full of miracles".
In her thirties, Tan faced multiple miscarriages followed by a cervical cancer diagnosis requiring surgery. Complications escalated when cysts spread to her ovaries. "One morning I was in pain and went back to the hospital," she recalled.
By afternoon, she was rushed into emergency surgery where doctors discovered both ovarian cysts and her appendix had burst simultaneously. "The doctor told me if he had operated any later, I would've gone," Tan said matter-of-factly.
QUALITY INGREDIENTS
The couple is committed to using fresh ingredients, including fresh fruits in their products. They also offer vegan or diabetic sugar versions (pre-ordering required) of their bakes to accommodate customers' dietary preferences.
FRESH ORANGE MUFFIN, S$3
This zesty treat delivers the perfect balance of tanginess and sweetness with a prominent citrus flavour. Orange zest speckles the incredibly moist crumb, which remains wonderfully soft even after refrigeration. The citrus flavour is bright without being overwhelming, creating a refreshing treat.
WALNUT BANANA MUFFIN, S$3
Unlike typical banana bakes that use mashed overripe bananas, this muffin incorporates fresh banana slices that create pockets of tangy sweetness. The walnuts are well-roasted, adding a satisfying crunch and earthy tone to the moist crumb.
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE MUFFIN, S$3.20
This bestseller lives up to its reputation with a rich, intense chocolate flavour. Extra moist and deeply cocoa-forward, it satisfies chocolate cravings without being cloyingly sweet. It remains lush and delicious even after days in the refrigerator.
VANILLA MUFFIN, S$3
The vanilla muffin delivers a pleasant sweetness that is indulgent without being jelak (or cloyingly rich in Malay). The fragrant vanilla notes permeate the exceptionally moist crumb, creating a simple yet satisfying treat.
CHICKEN RENDANG PIE, S$3
For savoury snacks, this flaky pastry houses tender chicken and potato chunks seasoned with aromatic if mild rendang spices. The perfectly flaky crust holds together well, providing a satisfying contrast to the stew-like filling.
CHICKEN PIE, S$3
This hearty option offers larger pieces of peppery chook complemented with sweet corn kernels that add a pleasant crunch and sweetness to the buttery pastry.