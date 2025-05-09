Old Airport Road hawker, 72, and wife sell unique 'cold muffins' but skip salary due to rising costs

Tucked in the back corner of Old Airport Road Food Centre, hawker bakery Bakes n Bites spans two stall units with a no-frills setup. On one side, a waffle maker stands ready for action beside a glass display case showcasing golden-brown chicken pies and curry puffs.

The other side houses the engine of this operation – a sturdy stand mixer and an oven, with a narrow refrigerated display case protecting rows of muffins and cakes like Swiss rolls.

In contrast to most hawker bakeries that display goods in wide room-temperature shelves, the star – puffy muffins that stay soft and moist even when chilled — are kind of hidden in a nondescript refrigerator that takes up just a small part of the stall.

In fact, we probably wouldn’t have given this unassuming establishment a second glance if it weren’t for this assignment. Good thing we tried their impressive bakes (more on that later).