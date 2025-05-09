The ex-JC teacher who started a Tiong Bahru cafe with viral doughnuts and baked a Crazy Rich Asians wedding cake

STARTED BAKING AGED SEVEN

Koh began learning the ropes of baking at the age of seven. Her grandmother used to whip up local treats like kueh bahulu and pineapple tarts for the family. As the oldest grandkid, Koh would often lend a hand by whisking eggs or meticulously rolling out pineapple balls. That was where her love for baking began.

Although she did not grow up with much and often had to stay behind in primary school to study in the classroom as her cramped home wasn’t conducive, Koh was a brilliant student. She consistently placed top three in class throughout primary school and did well in Nanyang JC, where she was awarded the prestigious Public Service Commission (PSC) scholarship to study at the National University of Singapore. “Growing up, I was told I had to find my own way to fund my education”. So she gave tuition to earn extra cash.

She graduated with a degree in literature and linguistics and had a five-year teaching bond as a JC teacher. “I genuinely loved studying. Literature and linguistics were my favourite subjects,” Koh said.

“I absolutely loved teaching and listening to my students' views,” she exclaimed, reminiscing about her early twenties. “I was a young teacher, and my students were around 17, so we weren’t that far apart in age.”

She described her teaching years as “invigorating”. However, she chose to leave teaching in JC after experiencing burnout. One memory that lingered was of a hardworking student she helped with extra tuition – the student eventually passed, but their results weren’t good enough to enter university. “I felt very responsible for my student’s future and had to take a break from teaching.”