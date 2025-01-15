Former Mandarin Hotel executive pastry chef opens hawker stall at Amoy Street selling French bakes and pastries

'QUALITY PASTRIES AT ECONOMICAL PRICES'

“I wish to bake quality goods to serve the general public at an economical price. My prices are not expensive, though I use pretty good ingredients. I might make less profits, but I’m happy. When people come back and tell me my bakes are good, it gives me a different kind of joy,” she chirpeds. Currently, Goh said most of her customers are office workers from the CBD.

Surprisingly, she said it’s not a challenge to bake delicate French pastries like laminated dough at her hawker stall, despite the non-air-con setting. “It’s quite breezy here, plus there’s a little fan. It’s quite okay, I just need to organise myself properly,” she explained.

USES FRENCH BUTTER

All of Goh's bakes – with the exception of her S$13 jar of pineapple tarts – are priced under S$5. Nonetheless, she assured us her pastries are made with recipes “similar” to what she used at hotels. But in order to sell them cheaper, the baker said she tweaked certain ingredients, though she still uses French butter like Elle & Vire for almost all of her bakes.

She added: “I don’t shortchange on the production steps. I just have to adjust [the ingredients according to the price tag], that’s all. I’ll ask customers what they think – if I use pricier chocolates like Valrhona, I’ll have to charge Valrhona price. If they want a more economical price, I’ll ask them if more affordable Swiss chocolate is fine with them, and they’ll say yes”.