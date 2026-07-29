Dan's Steaks by former radio DJ Daniel Ong to shut down: 'Running a small business is incredibly tough'

Singaporean businessman and former radio DJ Daniel Ong, 50, will be shutting down his restaurant, Dan's Steaks, in "just a few months", citing rising costs.

In a social media post on Tuesday (Jul 28), Ong wrote that "the reality of running a restaurant has changed".

"Food costs continue to rise. Staff costs continue to rise. Rent continues to rise. With increasing competition all around us, it has become impossible to keep going sustainably," he added.

Dan's Steaks began as a home-based business during the pandemic before becoming a physical restaurant at Maju Avenue in 2021. Although Ong expanded with three outlets at Upper East Coast Road, Greenwood Avenue and The Star Vista, they have since closed – leaving the original Maju Avenue restaurant as its sole remaining outlet.

"Before we say goodbye, we'd love to see as many familiar faces as possible. Come by one last time. Share a steak with your family. Order your favourite dish. Mine is the beef ragu pasta and the ribeye!" wrote Ong.