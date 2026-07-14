'Durians don't wait for you': Sellers in Singapore say prices have started to rise again

If you've been holding out for cheaper durians, you may not want to wait much longer.

Just weeks after a bumper harvest sent durian prices tumbling across Singapore, sellers told 8days the unusually abundant supply has begun easing since last week as Johor's durian season winds down.

They believe the days of heavily discounted durians and free giveaways have come to an end.

"The supply is still there, but not much," Alvin Teoh, owner of popular Geylang fruit shop Durian 36, told 8days.