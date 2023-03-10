Michelin-starred Esora’s chef on how Japan’s seasons inspire his cuisine: Summer mountain hiking, autumn chestnut roasting

If you noticed the trend of the same combination of a few high-end headliner ingredients in many of Singapore’s popular Japanese restaurants, you’re not alone. Sure, they’re inordinately tasty, but I, for one, began to feel like I was constantly being served a Japanese version of “Singapore noodles” – food that’s routinely trotted out to please foreign palates.

Esora’s head chef Takeshi Araki feels it too, although he expressed it in a much more polite way.

The Hiroshima-born 35-year-old took over the Michelin-starred kitchen a year ago, and while the restaurant has retained its modern kappo style of cuisine, Araki, supported by sous chef Satoshi Nishio, has been guiding the cuisine’s evolution towards more traditional Japanese flavours.

