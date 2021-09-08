Burger joint FatPapas to close Bali Lane outlet, new halal concepts on the horizon

FatPapas, the halal offshoot of Fatboy's The Burger Bar, is counting down the days to the closure of its remaining outlet on Bali Lane.

On Tuesday (Sep 7), the burger joint opened by Singapore rapper Sheikh Haikel and Fatboy's founder Bernie Tay, announced on social media it would shut down its flagship outlet at 17 Bali Lane on Sep 12.

Its outlets in Century Square and Waterway Point closed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic after it got "too dangerous" to keep them, said marketing and communications executive Annabelle Francis.

"It's a very challenging time for F&B with COVID-19 and we tried our best to keep our business running," Francis told CNA Lifestyle.

But the "heavy construction" outside the unit on Bali Lane by the Land Transport Authority made it difficult to do so. The construction is expected to last "another eight years", said Francis, who is married to Haikel. "Therefore, we feel it’s a good time to regroup, recuperate and recreate something exciting for everyone soon!"