‘I’m too famous already’: 12-year-old goes viral for promoting his mother's mee hoon kueh stall

"You need to pay me!"

That's the first thing 12-year-old Royce Soh said when he appeared in a viral video promoting his family's mee hoon kueh stall.

The cheeky youngster has since become an unlikely social media star for Greenview Handmade Mee Hoon Kueh, also known as Greenview Cafe. This long-running mee hoon kueh business relocated from Far East Plaza to a coffeeshop in Ang Mo Kio.

Greenview Cafe first opened at Far East Plaza in 1983. The eatery was known for its handmade mee hoon kueh, attracting a loyal following over the decades. It was later sold by the original owner to longtime customers Eve Bong, 45, and Lyn Bong, 40.

In April this year, Greenview Cafe made headlines when it announced it would leave its longtime home at Far East Plaza due to rising costs and manpower challenges. The business has since reopened as a smaller hawker stall where it continues to serve its signature handmade noodle dishes.

Among the stall's biggest supporters is Soh, the son of co-owner Lyn Bong, who recently found himself becoming the face of the family business.