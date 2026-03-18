Viral Grimace Shake finally lands in McDonald's Singapore along with new spicy tomato ebi burger

Grimace fans will be glad to know that the fun doesn't just stop at drinks. McDonald's Singapore will also release tumblers, plushies, and puffer bags themed after the adorable monster.

The Grimace Tumbler will be available from Mar 26 as a MyM member exclusive. Fans can buy it for S$19.90 with a minimum spend of S$10 in a single transaction or simply pay S$29.90 through the McDonald’s app.

The Grimace Plush will be out from Apr 2 and is available for S$5.90 with any meal purchased, except for Happy Meals.

The Grimace Puffer Bag will be out from Apr 9 and is available for S$12.90 with any meal purchased, except for Happy Meals.

If you own a car, be sure to head to any of the McDonald's Drive-Thrus from Mar 19 to Apr 22 to get a free limited-edition Grimace car decal. There, you can also enjoy a Grimace Shake for S$2.50 with a minimum spend of S$10.