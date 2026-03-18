Viral Grimace Shake finally lands in McDonald's Singapore along with new spicy tomato ebi burger
The Grimace Shake was the subject of a viral TikTok trend in 2023.
Remember the viral #GrimaceShake trend on TikTok three years ago? Here's some good news: You can finally shake along – and hopefully not get transported to someplace strange – to the mixed berry drink as it has officially landed in Singapore.
The Grimace Shake was first introduced to celebrate the birthday of the iconic fluffy, purple mascot. In Singapore, the drink is available from S$1.85 as a meal upgrade.
The drink was part of a viral trend in 2023, which saw TikTok users filming themselves drinking it and pretending that they ended up in a sticky situation afterwards.
Grimace fans will be glad to know that the fun doesn't just stop at drinks. McDonald's Singapore will also release tumblers, plushies, and puffer bags themed after the adorable monster.
The Grimace Tumbler will be available from Mar 26 as a MyM member exclusive. Fans can buy it for S$19.90 with a minimum spend of S$10 in a single transaction or simply pay S$29.90 through the McDonald’s app.
The Grimace Plush will be out from Apr 2 and is available for S$5.90 with any meal purchased, except for Happy Meals.
The Grimace Puffer Bag will be out from Apr 9 and is available for S$12.90 with any meal purchased, except for Happy Meals.
If you own a car, be sure to head to any of the McDonald's Drive-Thrus from Mar 19 to Apr 22 to get a free limited-edition Grimace car decal. There, you can also enjoy a Grimace Shake for S$2.50 with a minimum spend of S$10.
McDonald's Singapore has also brought back its popular Spicy Tomato McSaver meals, which boast a tangy sauce. This time, the lineup includes a brand new spicy tomato ebi burger.
Also returning to the menu are the Creamy Mushroom burgers. There's now even a deluxe edition, which has a thicker, juicier cut of beef patties and more grilled mushrooms.