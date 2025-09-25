Haidilao to offer free shuttle buses from Resorts World Sentosa to 14 outlets for Halloween Horror Nights
The shuttle buses will operate on the nights of this year's Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) event. The buses will depart Resorts World Sentosa at 12.30am and HHN ticketholders will have five routes to choose from.
This year's edition of Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) is starting soon and beloved hot pot chain Haidilao is offering a scary good deal for thrill-seekers. For 17 nights between Sep 26 and Nov 1, i.e, the nights of HHN 2025, Haidilao is offering HHN ticketholders complimentary shuttle buses from Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) to 14 of its outlets in Singapore.
The shuttle buses will depart RWS B1 Coach Bay at 12.30am on event nights and ticketholders will have five routes to choose from, each leading to Haidilao outlets in a specific region of Singapore.
The routes are:
West Route: VivoCity → IMM → Jurong Point
Northeast Route: 313@Somerset → Sun Plaza → Northpoint City
City + North Route: Plaza Singapura → Wisma Atria → Seletar Mall
City Core Route: Marina Square → Novena
East Route: Bugis+ → PLQ → Century Square
Do note that seats on the buses are limited and are on a first-come-first-served basis.
After screaming your hearts out in HHN's Stranger Things and Death Whisperer haunted houses, refuel with Haidilao's Halloween Limited Set Meal For 2 (S$79.90++), which boasts your choice of soup bases, meat rolls, hot pot dishes and more.
Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 2025 will run on selected dates between Sep 26 and Nov 1. Tickets for the event are now available for purchase via Resorts World Sentosa and Klook, with prices starting from S$68.