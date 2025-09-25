Haidilao to offer free shuttle buses from Resorts World Sentosa to 14 outlets for Halloween Horror Nights

This year's edition of Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) is starting soon and beloved hot pot chain Haidilao is offering a scary good deal for thrill-seekers. For 17 nights between Sep 26 and Nov 1, i.e, the nights of HHN 2025, Haidilao is offering HHN ticketholders complimentary shuttle buses from Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) to 14 of its outlets in Singapore.

The shuttle buses will depart RWS B1 Coach Bay at 12.30am on event nights and ticketholders will have five routes to choose from, each leading to Haidilao outlets in a specific region of Singapore.

The routes are:

West Route: VivoCity → IMM → Jurong Point

Northeast Route: 313@Somerset → Sun Plaza → Northpoint City

City + North Route: Plaza Singapura → Wisma Atria → Seletar Mall

City Core Route: Marina Square → Novena

East Route: Bugis+ → PLQ → Century Square

Do note that seats on the buses are limited and are on a first-come-first-served basis.