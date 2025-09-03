USS Halloween Horror Nights 2025: Full line-up includes collaborations with horror studio Blumhouse
Get ready to see some of your biggest fears come to life at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. Universal Studios Singapore announced on Wednesday (Sep 3) that it is collaborating with horror studio Blumhouse, the company behind the Paranormal Activity series, the Megan franchise and Get Out, on two experiences.
The first, titled Blumhouse: Fear Lives Here, is a projection mapping spectacle that will pair some of the most iconic Blumhouse films with an original cinematic score.
The second, titled Blumhouse Bar, is an immersive experience with sets inspired by Blumhouse's films. Here, guests can enjoy themed cocktails and photo opportunities while witnessing a live performance of Megan's viral dance routine, alongside close encounters with other gruesome characters.
The Blumhouse collaboration completes the list of experiences at Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 2025.
In a statement, Markham Gannon, senior director of entertainment at Resorts World Sentosa, said: "We could not be more excited to team up with Blumhouse for the first time at Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights. Blumhouse’s reputation as a horror juggernaut has drawn a dedicated following across the world. This collaboration is a coming together of some of the best minds of horror to translate what guests see on the big screen into very real, terrifying experiences.”
The 13th iteration of the highly popular event will see four haunted houses, two scare zones and three live shows. In addition to the previously announced Stranger Things house, Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 2025 will also feature haunted house collaborations with the Thai horror series Death Whisperer and the hit Chinese novel The Unruly Immortals.
Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 2025 will run on selected dates between Sep 26 and Nov 1. Tickets for the event are now available for purchase via Resorts World Sentosa and Klook, with prices starting from S$68.
For the full list of experiences, check out Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 2025's official website.