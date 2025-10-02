Infamous XO fish head bee hoon hawker at Dover reveals why he's curt with customers, is open to selling off business

He is now open to selling the business and brand for S$400,000 (US$310,000), even offering to stay on to watch the business for a year to ease the handover process.

Given the current market, Lau says he has kept the asking price modest and does not expect to profit much from the sale.

It’s a far cry from the S$1.5 million offer he once received from a potential buyer before the pandemic.

“At the time, my business was very good, so I didn’t want to sell,” he shares. With hindsight, he admits he didn’t foresee the downturn, and there’s now a tinge of regret about not letting it go then.

He hopes the sale will give him a small retirement fund, and is even toying with the idea of moving to China to spend his golden years.

When we suggest changing his attitude towards customers might help, he gets riled up.

“Some requests are ridiculous. Customers say they will pay S$1 more to change the veggies in the fish head bee hoon from cabbage to cai xin. I tell them, 'Your S$1 very big ah?' I’ve always used cabbage,” he snaps.

Cutlery is another sticking point. “Three people come, order an S$8 bowl of bee hoon for one person. Then ask me for three sets of bowls and cutlery. How to? I still must pay for dishwashing! I’d rather refund them,” he says.

His niece, who helps him run the stall, explains later that it’s because they pay an external party by the bucket for dishwashing, so every bowl and spoon counts.

Still, Lau admits he could tone things down.

“Okay, I will be nicer. Don’t worry, no problem. I will try to be less fierce,” he says. “I will also talk to my staff about their attitude.”

Despite his gruffness, Ricky Lau admits he struggles with the thought of shutting down.

“I can’t bear to give up,” he says, but in this challenging climate, it might be the best option.

And if he doesn’t find a buyer? Lau says he will decide his next step after Chinese New Year in 2026.