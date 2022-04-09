How to cook the perfect steak at home and beef up your outdoor barbecue skills

With the green light for bigger gatherings, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions relaxing, there is no better time for the major comeback of one of Singapore’s favourite pastimes: The outdoor barbecue party.

Whether it’s at East Coast Park with your mates or the balcony of your cosy flat with your family, grilling season is an all-year-round affair which Singaporeans take very seriously.

Which is why we thought it best to consult the experts on how to take your barbecue skills to the next level with the right techniques.