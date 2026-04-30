JB food guide: Hossan Leong’s picks at Taman Sentosa’s nostalgic open-air hawker street

It was close to 5pm at Taman Sentosa in Johor Bahru and the transformation had just begun.

What was a nondescript street parallel to the main road of Jalan Sutera was starting to come alive. Cars were ushered away, pushcarts were rolled in and goods were unloaded from vans and lorries. Tables and chairs were set up next to stalls bustling with the sounds of gas stoves sparking, charcoal fires igniting and the clang of woks being put to work.

The narrow strip of parking lots, just a 10-minute drive from the Causeway, was turning into the famous Sentosa Street Food. As the irresistible smells of cooking filled the air, the scene was set for a meeting with my Makan Kaki – Singaporean entertainer, entrepreneur and JB resident Hossan Leong.