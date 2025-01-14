KFC's limited-edition Mofusand keychains sold at nearly 4 times their original price on resale platforms
The four-inch keychains come in three designs, with the first being released on Monday (Jan 13). The item was reportedly sold out at many KFC outlets islandwide within hours.
The first wave of KFC Singapore's highly anticipated Mofusand collaboration keychains was released on Monday (Jan 13) and was reportedly sold out at many outlets islandwide within a few hours, to the disappointment of fans.
To add insult to injury, resale listings for the keychain – which features the Japanese cat mascot wearing a KFC bucket – began appearing online, priced as high as S$50.
The keychains originally cost S$12.95 with any purchase of KFC Singapore's Cereal Chicken Box or Cereal Chicken Burger Box. Each customer can purchase a maximum of two keychains with the purchase of two Box meals.
Customers have since taken to KFC Singapore's page to express their displeasure at the situation, with some claiming that staff members at certain KFC outlets weren't fully aware of the promotion mechanics.
One user wrote that a staff member had mistakenly sold an extra keychain to a customer in front of him.
"In the end, the guy [had] to pay for another meal 'cause I [raised] my query! KFC, please train and educate your staff properly," he added.
In addition to the keychains, the collaboration also features a pack of Mofusand ang pows with six red packets – free with any purchase of Cereal Chicken or Cereal Chicken Burger bundle meals – as well as a free Mofusand sticker pack with a minimum spend of S$12 in a single receipt during breakfast hours.
The second wave of Mofusand keychains will start on Jan 20 and feature a cat wearing an egg tart-themed headpiece.
From Feb 5, an eight-inch plushie will be available, exclusively at 10 KFC outlets. This plushie will cost S$19.95 with any purchase of a Cereal Chicken Box or Cereal Chicken Burger Box, and is limited to one per customer.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to KFC Singapore for more comments.