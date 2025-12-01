Singaporean author Khir Johari wins top prize at Gourmand Cookbook Awards, dubbed 'the Oscars of culinary publishing'

Singaporean author Khir Johari's highly acclaimed book, The Food Of Singapore Malays: Gastronomic Travels Through The Archipelago, continues its string of accolades, years after it was first published in 2021. On Thursday (Nov 27), the book was awarded the Best Of All prize at this year's Gourmand Cookbook Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is regarded as the "Oscars of culinary publishing" and the Best Of All prize stands as its highest honour – singling out the best entry in the award organisation's 30-year history.

Khir's book was an 11-year-long endeavour that traces the history of Malay cuisine in Singapore and its far-reaching impact across the region. The 624-page work boasts more than 400 photographs and 32 recipes centred on foundational Malay dishes.

The Food Of Singapore Malays: Gastronomic Travels Through The Archipelago previously won the NUS Singapore History Prize in 2024, as well as the Best In The World and Best Of The Best In Food Culture titles in previous editions of the Gourmand Cookbook Awards.

In a statement, Khir said receiving the honour was "deeply meaningful".

"What matters most to me is knowing that the foodways of our region are being seen and understood in a deeper, more nuanced way. My hope is for this work to spark reflection and encourage more people to document their own histories," he added.