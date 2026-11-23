Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon returns to Singapore after two years with Ion Orchard outlet
Opening in December, the 64-seat restaurant will serve Bonchon’s signature double-fried chicken from S$6.90, alongside dishes like Korean army stew and rosé ramyeon.
Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon is returning to Singapore this December, more than two years after shutting its local outlets in May 2024. The South Korean brand had operated here for around 12 years, from 2012 to 2024, with four outlets across the island, including locations at Wisma Atria, PLQ Mall, Hillion Mall and Compass One. It is now making a comeback with a new flagship at Ion Orchard.
And there's more than just its signature crunchy, double-fried chicken to look forward to. The new outlet will also serve a range of Korean comfort food, including rosé ramyeon and Korean army stew.
BACK WITH A BRAND-NEW FLAGSHIP
Founded in Busan in 2002, Bonchon (which means ‘my hometown’) has grown to approximately 500 restaurants globally.
The 64-seat restaurant at Basement 3 of Ion Orchard marks Bonchon's return to Singapore under new global ownership. F&B group Minor Food, a subsidiary of Thailand-listed Minor International, now owns the brand worldwide, excluding the US.
Bonchon's previous Singapore outlets were operated under a separate franchise arrangement, though the company declined to disclose further details on the former franchisee.
The new outlet will feature a contemporary Korean urban-inspired dining concept, with bold signature red accents and distinctive Korean cultural references. The design gives the restaurant a more vibrant and energetic feel while retaining its approachable casual dining atmosphere.
FRIED CHICKEN, THREE WAYS
Bonchon's Signature Korean Fried Chicken comes in three flavours: soy Garlic, gpicy and Yangnyeom, a Korean-style sweet and spicy sauce made with garlic, soy and red chilli.
Each piece is hand-battered and double-fried before being individually brushed with sauce, giving it its signature crunch and an even coating of flavour.
You can also choose your cut, from drumsticks, drumettes and wings to boneless breasts and boneless thighs.
Prices start at S$6.90 for four pieces of fried chicken drumettes, which come with pickled radish and your choice of one sauce.
Those with bigger appetites can go for the chicken combos (from S$13.90), which include one drumstick, two drumettes, two wings, pickled radish, a choice of one sauce and a complimentary side.
NOT JUST FRIED CHICKEN
Fancy something more filling than a basket of chicken? Mains include rosé ramyeon with fried chicken, chicken dakgalbi rice set, seafood soondubu jjigae and Korean army stew, priced from S$10.90.
For sharing, there are sides like beef bulgogi fries (S$10.90) and crispy fried squid (S$10.90), while those with room for dessert can round off their meal with a banana chocolate hazelnut waffle (S$7.90).
NO LOCAL EXCLUSIVES, JUST KOREAN CLASSICS
The Singapore outlet will not have any exclusive or localised dishes. Instead, Bonchon is sticking to its Korean roots and bringing its signature menu here.
“Our focus is on bringing Bonchon's signature Korean menu to Singapore, staying true to the brand's South Korean origins and offering customers the flavours and favourites that Bonchon is known for,” a PR representative told 8days.sg.
The brand also has plans to open more outlets in Singapore, although no locations or opening dates have been confirmed.
Bonchon is expected to open in December. Located at #B3-24, 2 Orchard Turn, Ion Orchard, Singapore 238801. More info via website and Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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