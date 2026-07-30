No more Marmite in Singapore? What this means for your favourite dishes at local restaurants
Some restaurants are relying on existing stock, while others are searching for alternative ingredients and suppliers or preparing to remove Marmite dishes from their menus altogether.
Marmite lovers may soon find their favourite dishes harder to come by as restaurants scramble to secure alternatives following Unilever's decision to discontinue the iconic yeast extract spread.
Earlier this week, CNA reported that Marmite will be discontinued in Singapore, with its distributor, Unilever International, citing "ongoing supply challenges". The product has since disappeared from supermarket shelves across the island, leaving retailers and restaurants searching for alternatives.
USING UP EXISTING STOCK
Some eateries told CNA Lifestyle they are continuing to rely on existing inventories while they assess their next steps.
Two Chefs Eating Place, a zi char eatery with branches in Commonwealth and Sin Ming, said it still has enough Marmite to last for the next few weeks before supplies run out.
Vegetarian restaurant chain D'life, which has several outlets across Singapore, including in Tengah, Toa Payoh and Orchard, is also using its remaining stock before deciding whether to make any changes.
The chain serves Marmite tofu and plant-based Marmite ribs, although a representative said availability now varies between outlets. Some branches continue to serve the dishes, while others have already run out.
Chinese restaurant chain Dian Xiao Er likewise said its current inventory means operations have not been immediately affected.
"However, if Marmite remains unavailable through local distribution channels for an extended period, it could affect the continued production of the sauce used for our Marmite chicken thigh," executive director Soh Kim Yau said.
"We are currently exploring alternative sources and suitable products. No changes have been made to our recipe at this stage."
SOURCING FOR ALTERNATIVES OR DISCONTINUING THEIR DISHES
For Keng Eng Kee Seafood, which has branches in Bukit Merah, Tampines, and Punggol, Marmite chicken has been on their menu for over 20 years.
"We didn't want to just let it go," said Paul Liew, the third-generation owner and front-of-house manager of the family zi char restaurant. "So we're currently testing Vegemite as a replacement. It's the closest match to Marmite's savoury, yeast-extract flavour, even though its flavour profile is different.
"We're still adjusting the recipe to get the balance right before we're happy putting it on the menu."
If supplies do not return, some restaurants said they will begin looking for replacements or removing their Marmite dishes altogether.
"We're aiming to keep our Marmite chicken dish alive with the Vegemite version. If it doesn't meet our standard, we'd rather retire the dish than serve a compromised one," Liew said.
Dian Xiao Er said it is considering alternative products that can achieve a similar taste and quality.
"This may include adjusting the recipe or, if we are unable to find a suitable alternative that meets our taste and quality standards, discontinuing the dish," Soh said. "As for potential alternatives, we would first need to conduct further internal research and development before exploring any replacements. No decision has been made at this point."
Two Chefs Eating Place said it has already begun searching for different Marmite suppliers online and across the border in Malaysia.
"If we can't find a suitable replacement that matches the taste and quality, we'll have to replace the dish or remove it from the menu," the restaurant's representative said.
Wen Kee Live Seafood, a casual Chinese restaurant in Clementi, said it is also sourcing Marmite from alternative suppliers.
"If we still can't get it, we'll temporarily mark the dishes as unavailable," the representative said.
EXPLAINING THE SHORTAGE TO CUSTOMERS
Some restaurants have also started managing customers' expectations.
D'life said staff have been encouraging customers looking for Marmite dishes to visit outlets that still have them in stock, such as its Tengah branch, while supplies last.
Meanwhile, Chuan Kee Seafood, which has two branches in Lower Delta Road and Toa Payoh, has begun limiting the availability of its Marmite dishes.
A staff member from the zi char restaurant said that many regular customers will likely be disappointed to hear about the shortage, so they have been recommending alternatives instead.
"We'll suggest other flavours, such as sweet and sour, if customers are looking for Marmite dishes," the staff member said.
For Keng Eng Kee Seafood regulars, Liew said it's important to let them know if the restaurant will retire the dish.
"Some will be caught off guard because this dish means a lot to our regulars," Liew added. "But we would like to be upfront about the change and why we're making it, and we think that honesty goes a long way."