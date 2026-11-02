Matsuya's first Singapore outlet serves up hearty beef bowls, cheesy curry rice, grilled eel and more

Popular Japanese beef bowl chain Matsuya just opened its first Singapore outlet at Suntec City on Saturday (Oct 31). Founded in Tokyo in 1966, the chain operates more than 1,000 outlets in Japan. It’s best known for its Gyumeshi (beef rice bowls), alongside Japanese curry and unagi dishes.

Located in the basement of Suntec City, the outlet uses a fully self-service kiosk system through which customers place their orders, collect a queue number and wait for their food after taking a seat.

SINGAPORE OUTLET NOT OPEN 24 HOURS LIKE IN JAPAN

While Matsuya's outlets in Japan operate 24 hours daily, its Singapore restaurant will only open from 9am to 10pm daily. Managing director Jun Hamano said: “If we end up expanding into the heartlands or areas where it's possible to have customers 24 hours, we'll definitely do it!”

HOW MATSUYA DIFFERS FROM SUKIYA AND YOSHINOYA

“With Matsuya being the third [Japanese beef rice bowl] brand to come in, we realised we had to differentiate ourselves from Sukiya and Yoshinoya,” Hamano said.