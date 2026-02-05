McDonald’s outlet at Tampines Mall to close in March after decades in operation
A longtime tenant of Tampines Mall, the McDonald's outlet at the mall will cease operations on Mar 9.
Bad news for Easties. The McDonald's outlet at Tampines Mall, a longtime icon of the area, will be closing, effective Mar 9. The community fan page I Love Tampines first reported the news on Tuesday (Feb 3).
According to a notice by the fast food chain, the McDonald’s outlet at Tampines Mall will cease operations on Mar 8, with the store closing permanently at 8pm.
No reason has been given for the closure.
Following this, the nearest McDonald’s outlets will be the kiosk at Tampines Interchange, the outlet near CPF Tampines and the one at Our Tampines Hub.
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson from McDonald's said: “It has been a privilege to serve generations of customers at Tampines Mall for more than 30 years and to be part of so many everyday moments and memories. Our nearby McDonald’s Tampines Central and Tampines Hub restaurants continue to warmly welcome our customers to enjoy their favourites with us.”
McDonald's exit from Tampines Mall comes four months after the closure of Japanese department store Isetan's outlet there. Like McDonald's, Isetan was a longtime tenant of Tampines Mall and had also operated there for decades.
At the time, Isetan said that the decision to not renew its lease "was made in light of evolving market conditions".
In October last year, Tampines Mall announced that it would embark on an "asset enhancement initiative".
Set to be completed by the third quarter of 2026, the project will see the mall having new retail stores and dining concepts, including sourdough bakery Bray, Italian restaurant Casa Vostra and Japanese beauty brand Shiseido.
Adrian Lai, general manager of Tampines Mall, said at the time: “Our plans to enhance Tampines Mall’s appeal are part of our continuous efforts to be in sync with the pulse of our shoppers’ evolving lifestyle needs. We are excited to transform the space to deliver fresh, dynamic retail experiences that continue to inspire and delight.”