Mensho Tokyo opens cheaper, fast-casual outlet in CBD serving ramen in lighter broth

When Mensho Tokyo first opened at Raffles City in 2024, it made waves – not just for its rich, creamy chicken soup (called tori paitan) and luxe toppings like A5 wagyu and truffle sauce, but also for its steep prices, with ramen bowls going as high as S$41 (US$30.90).

That prompted plenty of chatter, but just a week after opening, the restaurant quietly revised its prices, lowering some items by up to S$10 to make the experience more accessible.

The move worked – business picked up, and ramen fans were happy to enjoy the artisanal noodles at friendlier prices.

Now, Mensho is taking things a step further with the launch of an even more affordable version of its ramen concept. Enter Mensho X, the first-ever fast-casual spin-off by Japanese ramen master, chef Tomoharu Shono.