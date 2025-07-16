Mensho Tokyo opens cheaper, fast-casual outlet in CBD serving ramen in lighter broth
Mensho X, located at 6 Battery Road, is the world’s first fast-casual outlet of this ramen brand from Tokyo.
When Mensho Tokyo first opened at Raffles City in 2024, it made waves – not just for its rich, creamy chicken soup (called tori paitan) and luxe toppings like A5 wagyu and truffle sauce, but also for its steep prices, with ramen bowls going as high as S$41 (US$30.90).
That prompted plenty of chatter, but just a week after opening, the restaurant quietly revised its prices, lowering some items by up to S$10 to make the experience more accessible.
The move worked – business picked up, and ramen fans were happy to enjoy the artisanal noodles at friendlier prices.
Now, Mensho is taking things a step further with the launch of an even more affordable version of its ramen concept. Enter Mensho X, the first-ever fast-casual spin-off by Japanese ramen master, chef Tomoharu Shono.
WORLD'S FIRST MENSHO X OUTLET IN SINGAPORE
Singapore gets the world’s first outlet, which opened on Monday (Jul 14) at 6 Battery Road, in the heart of Raffles Place. The space was previously occupied by Surrey Hills Deli (Mensho Singapore is brought in by the same parent company).
While it’s positioned as a fast-casual brand, Mensho X is not fully self-service. Guests place their orders by scanning a QR code at the table, but all food and drinks are still brought to them by staff.
For the uninitiated, Mensho is a cult Japanese ramen chain with 18 outlets worldwide, including a Michelin Guide-approved one in San Francisco.
It was founded in 2005 by ramen maestro Tomoharu Shono, 45. His restaurants have earned top honours in Japan, including the prestigious Tokyo Ramen of the Year award for Menya Shono in Shinjuku City (2014 to 2017) and the Ramen Walker Grand Prix in 2024 for Mensho Tokyo in Japan.
The chef is known for pushing boundaries with his ramen – from incorporating foie gras to serving matcha-laced broths with whipped cream. For his first fast-casual ramen brand, Shono-san says he wanted something that “reflects the rhythm of today’s world – fast, bold and full of energy”. Mensho X is designed as a ramen pitstop for CBD folks who want something satisfying, but quick.
To celebrate the official debut, Mensho X is treating diners to a complimentary smoked ajitama egg with every ramen purchase – but only for the first 100 customers each day from now until Jul 18, with one redemption per customer.
WHAT'S DIFFERENT FROM MENSHO TOKYO?
While Mensho Tokyo at Raffles City is sleek and more upmarket with a stone flour mill that grinds buckwheat flour in a room where noodles are made onsite, complete with 90 seats, glittering city views, and a million-dollar decor – Mensho X takes a decidedly different approach.
The 46-seater ramen bar has a minimalist, cosy aesthetic that’s more suitable for lunch breaks than long slurping sessions over cocktails.
There is a mix of counter and table seating, though the team declined to reveal how much was spent on renovations here.
RAMEN HERE MADE WITH MOCHI FLOUR
Instead of Mensho Tokyo’s signature wholewheat noodles made with stone-milled grains, Mensho X uses a unique flour blend specially developed for this new concept. The menu features three styles of noodles – ramen, tsukemen and mazemen – each crafted with a slightly different flour mix to complement the specific broth or sauce it’s paired with.
We’re told that the Mochi Mochi Mazemen is made with a blend that includes wholewheat and mochi flour, which contributes to its extra chewy, bouncy texture.
LOWER PRICES VS RAFFLES CITY OUTLET
Prices are noticeably lower. Ramen here starts from S$17 for a tori paitan ramen, which comes with sake kasu marinated kurobuta pork rib-eye chashu, which has been marinated for 24 hours in sake lees (a by-product of sake production), then slow-cooked for 12 hours.
And most bowls at Mensho X are priced under S$22. Compare that to Mensho Tokyo, where their classic tori paitan ramen costs S$19, and the fancier A5 wagyu shoyu aburasoba goes up to S$41.
THE MENU
Mensho X uses the same signature tori paitan soup as Mensho Tokyo, but the recipe has been tweaked for this more affordable offshoot. While both broths share the same chicken-based foundation, the version at Mensho Tokyo is richer and more full-bodied, made with a higher proportion of tori paitan stock and added vegetable broth for depth. In contrast, the version at Mensho X is lighter, infused with kelp, shiitake mushrooms and porcini, designed to suit the thinner, springier noodles used here.
We’re told that the lighter stock was a deliberate move – chef Shono felt that a delicate broth is more suitable for the CBD lunch crowd, who may not want something too heavy in the middle of a workday.
FREE SERVING OF EXTRA CARBS IF YOU DESIRE
Diners can also enjoy a complimentary first serving of kaedama – the Japanese term for an extra portion of noodles to enjoy with your remaining broth. A second top-up is available at S$3 (only applicable to regular ramen, not tsukemen or mazemen dishes.)
FIREBIRD RAMEN, S$19
A spice-laden bowl of noodles made from a fiery blend of two chilli powders: Sichuan pepper and black garlic oil, steeped in hearty chicken soup and finished with kurobuta pork rib-eye chashu, king oyster mushroom menma (mushroom prepared to mimic bamboo shoots), red and green onions, fried garlic and spicy minced pork.
MOCHI MOCHI MAZEMEN, S$18
Dry ramen made with Mensho X’s signature bouncy noodles, dressed in a housemade mazemen sauce – a blend of tare sauce, lard and vegetable broth. It’s topped with kurobuta pork rib-eye chashu, king oyster mushroom menma, red and green onions, marinated lard and nori. Served with a side of vegetable broth.
TORI PAITAN TSUKEMEN, S$19
Featuring thin noodles served separately with a thicker tori paitan dipping soup infused with zesty yuzu juice on the side, topped with kurobuta chashu, king oyster mushroom menma, red and green onions, a wedge of lime and dusted with porcini powder.
TORI PAITAN RAMEN WITH EGG YOLK, S$19
Thin noodles bathed in creamy chicken soup, topped with sake kasu-marinated kurobuta pork rib-eye chashu, king oyster mushroom menma, red and green onions and a silky pastuerised egg yolk for a silky finish.
NORI IKURA RICE BOWL, S$12
Beyond ramen, Mensho X also offers a small selection of petite rice bowls designed for pairing with your bowl of noodles. This one features glossy salmon roe and shredded nori atop rice, finished with a soya-based tare for a burst of umami.
SENTOSA OUTLET OPENING LATER THIS YEAR
The Mensho Singapore folks have a third outlet in the pipeline, opening at Resorts World Sentosa sometime between September and October 2025. We hear that chef Shono will be returning to Singapore for the opening.
While it’ll still follow Mensho X’s fast-casual format, a spokesperson tells us the Sentosa branch will have a more refined vibe compared to the Battery Road location. Expect store-exclusive dishes and seasonal specials at each outlet – so it’s not a carbon copy experience.
Mensho X is at Raffles Place #01-02, 6 Battery Road, Singapore 049909. Open daily, 11am – 10pm. More info via Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.