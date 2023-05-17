Meet the creator of Mister Donut’s famed Pon De Ring

Masaaki also flew to Singapore for the Jurong Point pop-up, where he personally churned out doughnuts non-stop to cater to the three-hour queues. “I lost 6kg after that,” he told 8days.sg with a laugh.



Mister Donut was founded in the US. But it really only took off in Japan in the ’70s, after Japanese cleaning supplies company Duskin brought the brand in. It is now headquartered in Osaka, where there is a Mister Donut College for new employees (which 8days.sg recently toured).

FINANCE GRADUATE SELLING DOUGHNUTS

Masaaki himself graduated from 'doughnut school' 31 years ago. But the energetic, excitable man actually has a degree in finance. “I studied finance in university, because that was the only course I could get into,” he chortled.



After university, he joined Duskin. “The company has two business arms, doughnuts and cleaning. I chose to work at Mister Donut because I found it more interesting,” recalled Masaaki, who worked part-time as a customer service representative in hotels during his university days.



Even till today, every Mister Donut employee is required to work on the shop floor before they are assessed for corporate roles. “If you don’t understand how the shop works, you can never perform well in other functions like procurement and PR,” Masaaki noted.

WORKED ON THE SHOP FLOOR FOR SEVEN YEARS

The challenge he faced as a new Mister Donut hire was also the uncertainty; there was no fixed timeframe where he could expect to be promoted to a desk at the air-conditioned HQ. “Some people worked at the shop for five years, seven years or even 15 years. It all depended on your ability and performance,” he recalled. “There were a lot of people who quit along the way because they didn’t want to continue working in a service job.”