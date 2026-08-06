Mom’s Touch reopening on Aug 14 with Singapore-exclusive burgers and Le Sserafim merchandise
Weeks after a banner announcing its return was spotted at Chinatown, South Korean fast food chain Mom’s Touch has officially confirmed that it is reopening in Singapore on Aug 14.
Come Aug 14, you’ll be able to sink your teeth into Mom’s Touch’s chicken and burgers once again. The South Korean fast food chain is officially reopening at South Bridge Road, near Chinatown – four years after it exited Singapore.
Mom’s Touch is South Korea’s largest homegrown burger and chicken chain, with the largest number of outlets in the country. Its outlets in Singapore were previously operated by No Signboard Holdings’ subsidiary Hawker QSR until their closure in 2022.
News of Mom’s Touch’s return first made waves weeks ago when a banner featuring the brand’s logo and K-pop girl group Le Sserafim appeared near Chinatown.
Alongside the chain’s signature fried chicken and burgers, Mom’s Touch’s return will feature a limited-edition burger, Singapore-exclusive menu items and exclusive merchandise of Le Sserafim, the brand’s global ambassador.
LIMITED-EDITION BURGER
A grand opening exclusive, the Super Thigh Chicken Burger – Singapore Edition (from S$9.95) boasts a massive chicken thigh patty paired with a secret sauce that’s said to bridge “Korea’s deep, savoury sweetness with a Singapore-style bold, peppery kick”.
The burger will only be available for a limited time.
SINGAPORE-EXCLUSIVE FOOD
Beef lovers can look forward to the Singapore-exclusive Angus Beef Burger (from S$12.95) that packs a juicy beef patty with fried egg, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, pickles, white garlic sauce and steak sauce.
Those on Team Seafood can enjoy the Fish Fillet Burger (from $6.95), where a fried fish fillet with a garlic-and-onion seasoned breadcrumb crust is served with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tartar sauce and Mom’s Touch’s burger sauce.
Mom’s Touch will also have a Singapore-exclusive breakfast menu, available daily from 7am to 11am, featuring five made-to-order toast sandwiches: Scrambled Egg & Cheese Toast (S$3.95), Chicken Ham & Cheese Toast (S$3.95), Fried Chicken Thigh Toast (S$4.95), Fish Fillet Toast (S$5.95) and Grilled Beef Toast ($5.95).
SIGNATURE ITEMS
Of course, you can still nom on Mom’s Touch’s popular offerings, including the All-in Chicken Burger (from S$8.95), an over-the-top sandwich with a crispy, hand-breaded fried chicken patty, stacked with chicken ham, fried egg, lettuce, onions, pickles and Thousand Island and herb sauces.
If you prefer a fiery kick, there’s the Spicy Sichuan Chicken Burger (S$7.95).
All chicken burgers at Mom’s Touch, with the exception of the Super Thigh Chicken Burger, come with both thigh and breast patty options.
Fried chicken connoisseurs can get their protein fix with a platter of Boneless Fried Chicken Thigh, which comes with a choice of five or 10 pieces (from S$9.95).
The chicken is battered and fried to order, and comes in four flavours: Original, Soy Garlic, Sweet & Spicy Yang Nyeom and Cheesy Sichuan.
LE SSERAFIM EXPERIENCE AT MOM’S TOUCH SINGAPORE
Fearnots will have plenty of reasons to celebrate at Mom’s Touch. From Aug 14 to 19, those who upgrade to a set meal will score exclusive Le Sserafim merchandise featuring selfie cut sets.
Do note that only 100 sets will be distributed each day.
The first 100 Fearnots to spend at least S$10 in a single receipt each day will also get a free photobooth experience.
MOM’S TOUCH RETURNS TO SINGAPORE
As part of the grand opening celebrations, the first 100 customers each day, from Aug 14 to 31, can upgrade any value meal for just S$1.
In a statement, Kyungmin Lee, head of the new growth business division at Mom’s Touch & Co said: “Singapore serves as a strategic hub connecting the entire Southeast Asian market and acts as a vital testbed for global dining brands.
“Returning to Singapore is a symbolic milestone for us, representing a fresh chapter as we enter the global expansion stage in earnest. We are thrilled to bring the true, uncompromising quality of Mom's Touch back to Singaporean fans.”
The new Mom’s Touch outlet in Singapore will open on Aug 14, 2026 and is located at 181 South Bridge Road, #01-03, Singapore 058743. Open from 7am to 10pm daily.