Mom’s Touch reopening on Aug 14 with Singapore-exclusive burgers and Le Sserafim merchandise

Come Aug 14, you’ll be able to sink your teeth into Mom’s Touch’s chicken and burgers once again. The South Korean fast food chain is officially reopening at South Bridge Road, near Chinatown – four years after it exited Singapore.

Mom’s Touch is South Korea’s largest homegrown burger and chicken chain, with the largest number of outlets in the country. Its outlets in Singapore were previously operated by No Signboard Holdings’ subsidiary Hawker QSR until their closure in 2022.

News of Mom’s Touch’s return first made waves weeks ago when a banner featuring the brand’s logo and K-pop girl group Le Sserafim appeared near Chinatown.

Alongside the chain’s signature fried chicken and burgers, Mom’s Touch’s return will feature a limited-edition burger, Singapore-exclusive menu items and exclusive merchandise of Le Sserafim, the brand’s global ambassador.

LIMITED-EDITION BURGER

A grand opening exclusive, the Super Thigh Chicken Burger – Singapore Edition (from S$9.95) boasts a massive chicken thigh patty paired with a secret sauce that’s said to bridge “Korea’s deep, savoury sweetness with a Singapore-style bold, peppery kick”.