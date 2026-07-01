Korean fast food chain Mom's Touch returning to Singapore, banner with K-pop group Le Sserafim seen at Chinatown
Mom's Touch, the popular South Korean fast food chain, will return to Singapore. Its outlets in Singapore were previously operated by No Signboard Holdings' subsidiary Hawker QSR until their closure in 2022.
Popular South Korean chain Mom's Touch is set to return to Singapore after a four-year absence. The chain specialises in fried chicken and chicken burgers and boasts over 1,000 stores in South Korea.
News of its return to Singapore first made waves after a hoarding of the restaurant, featuring K-pop girl group Le Sserafim, was spotted at Chinatown by an X user. The quintet is currently the brand's ambassadors.
Mom's Touch was previously operated by No Signboard Holdings' subsidiary Hawker QSR. In February 2022, Mom's Touch closed its remaining outlets at The Centrepoint, Paya Lebar Quarter and Eastwood Centre.
The hoarding features the five members of Le Sserafim – Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae – each holding a food item from Mom's Touch, with the tagline "Something fearless is coming to Singapore" – a play on Le Sserafim's motto.
CNA Lifestyle understands that more information will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Le Sserafim will be returning to Singapore on Nov 28 as part of its Pureflow world tour. As of writing, the venue and ticket prices for the concert have yet to be announced.
Speaking with CNA Lifestyle on Wednesday (Jul 1), organisers for the concert revealed that they will disclose these details by the end of the month.