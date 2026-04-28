K-pop girl group Le Sserafim bringing Pureflow world tour to Singapore this November
Le Sserafim is bringing the 'Celebration' to Singapore on Nov 28. Venue and ticketing details are yet to be released.
Fearnots, it’s time to warm up those lightsticks – K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is set to perform in Singapore on Nov 28 as part of their upcoming Pureflow world tour, the group announced in a Weverse post on Tuesday (Apr 28).
Details, including ticket sales and venue, will be announced at a later date.
Starting in Incheon, South Korea, on Jul 11 and 12 before performing through five cities across Japan, the quintet will also take on the US and Europe before landing in Asia in November and December with shows in Taipei, Singapore and Manila.
The tour will follow after the drop of Le Sserafim’s upcoming second studio album, Pureflow, Pt.1, slated for a May 22 release. The album redefines what it means to confront fear, a theme consistent with the group, whose name itself is an anagram of the words ‘I'm fearless’.
In the teaser, the group proclaims: "For we are not fearless, and therefore powerful’. Then, using the same anagrammatic wordplay, the letters of the word ‘powerful’ rearrange to form the album and tour name, ‘Pureflow’."
Ahead of the album drop, Le Sserafim released the record’s lead single, Celebration, on Apr 24. Members Chaewon and Yunjin participated in the composition and lyrics of the song.
The group was last in Singapore on Aug 16, 2025, for their Easy Crazy Hot tour. Performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the group impressed the audience with their powerful performance and knowledge of ordering ‘kopi’ at a kopitiam, reciting without missing a beat: "Auntie! Kopi. Kopi peng. Kopi kosong. Kopi o. Kopi c. Kopi siew dai. Kopi gah dai. Kopi gao. Dabao!"