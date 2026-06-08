Girl groups Le Sserafim, Katseye, Illit to collaborate on new single Iconic By Mistake
On Sunday (Jun 7), the social media pages of Le Sserafim, Katseye and Illit announced that the three girl groups will collaborate on a joint single. Iconic By Mistake is slated to be out on Jun 12.
Put this pinky up and do the dance because it's time to celebrate. Top girl groups Le Sserafim, Katseye and Illit announced on Sunday (Jun 7) that they're collaborating on a joint single titled Iconic By Mistake, set to be released on Friday (Jun 12).
All three groups are managed by labels that operate under South Korean entertainment conglomerate Hybe.
Released alongside the announcement was a teaser video that featured piano notes suddenly interrupted by someone singing "I am iconic by mistake."
Officially, Le Sserafim, Katseye and Illit have a combined total of 16 members. However, it is not certain whether every member will participate in Iconic By Mistake, as Le Sserafim's Chaewon and Katseye's Manon are currently on hiatus.
According to South Korean media outlets, the three groups will stage a joint performance of Iconic By Mistake on the music programme M Countdown on Thursday (Jun 11), one day before the song's release.
Le Sserafim is set to return to Singapore this November for their Pureflow world tour.
With the group's concert falling on the same day as K-pop girl group Babymonster's show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, fans are now eagerly anticipating news on where the quintet – comprising Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae – will stage their performance.