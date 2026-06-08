Girl groups Le Sserafim, Katseye, Illit to collaborate on new single Iconic By Mistake

Put this pinky up and do the dance because it's time to celebrate. Top girl groups Le Sserafim, Katseye and Illit announced on Sunday (Jun 7) that they're collaborating on a joint single titled Iconic By Mistake, set to be released on Friday (Jun 12).

All three groups are managed by labels that operate under South Korean entertainment conglomerate Hybe.

Released alongside the announcement was a teaser video that featured piano notes suddenly interrupted by someone singing "I am iconic by mistake."