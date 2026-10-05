New Horse Noodles opened by 2 brothers to close after 5 months: 'The lifestyle is not what we really want’

Brothers Scott Lee, 29, and Troy Lee, 31, traded finance careers for handmade Hakka yong tau foo and Malaysian-style noodles. Now, after five months of running New Horse Noodles at Chinatown Complex Food Centre, they’re hanging up their aprons.

In a video announcement, the siblings shared that their last day of business will be Oct 25.

When contacted by 8days, Scott confirmed the closure. Asked what led to the decision, he said: “The lifestyle is not what we really want.”

Scott declined to elaborate further, saying the brothers will share more in upcoming videos on their own social media platforms.