Japanese-French patisserie Pantler to close after 12 years unless a buyer takes over
The Japanese-French patisserie at River Valley Road is looking for someone to continue the brand rather than shutting it down permanently on Aug 30.
Popular patisserie Pantler may close for good on Aug 30 after 12 years of operations, unless its owners find someone willing to take over the brand.
The patisserie announced the news in an Instagram post: “Our hope is still to find the right person to continue Pantler’s story. If that doesn’t happen, this chapter will come to a close on 30 August 2026."
CHALLENGES AMID CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS
Pantler was founded in 2014 by Singaporean Matthias Phua and Japanese pastry chef Tomoharu Morita.
Phua told 8days that the business is closing for the “same reasons as most food and beverage” establishments.
“It’s not sustainable. Current market conditions are making it difficult to sustain,” he said.
Pantler is seeking a buyer who wants to “take over or acquire” its business and brand.
The owners also considered giving up the physical shop and moving to a central kitchen, where Pantler could focus exclusively on online orders and takeaways.
However, Phua said the switch would still involve considerable costs: “We can’t guarantee the return on investment on that,” he explained.
OPENED BY JAPANESE PASTRY CHEF AND SINGAPOREAN
Phua reportedly left his job as a writer to pursue baking, while chef Morita spent close to a decade with Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s award-winning pastry team. The pair met while working at the Tokyo hotel and later worked at Joel Robuchon Singapore.
Pantler opened as a cosy bakery on Telok Ayer Street with a simple aim: “To make good products that people would enjoy.”
It grew a loyal following for its refined Japanese-French-style pastries.
After surviving the pandemic, Pantler left its original Telok Ayer shop and reopened in a larger space with a dine-in area at River Valley Road in February 2021.
“It has been a privilege to be part of your birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and even the quiet afternoon when all you wanted was a good cake and a cup of coffee,” its team wrote in the Instagram post announcing the potential closure.
SIGNATURE BAKES INCLUDE CHOCOLATE-HAZELNUT CAKE AND STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
Among Pantler’s signature bakes is the Yatsura, a rich chocolate-hazelnut cake layered with hazelnut dacquoise, dark chocolate mousse and crunchy hazelnut feuilletine.
Other popular bakes include its crisp Chou a la Creme filled with pastry cream and nougatine, Pantler Cheesecake and light Strawberry Shortcake.
The patisserie also offers croissants, tarts, cookies, roll cakes and seasonal creations.
If there is no buyer, Pantler will serve its final bakes on Aug 30.
As for what comes next, Phua said he has not made any plans yet.
“I will settle this first, then see what lies ahead,” he told 8days.
For now, he remains hopeful that Pantler’s journey will continue under a new owner.
Pantler is located at 474 River Valley Rd, S248359. Open Tue to Sun, 10.30am to 6.30pm. Closed on Mon. More info via Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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