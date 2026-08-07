Japanese-French patisserie Pantler to close after 12 years unless a buyer takes over

CHALLENGES AMID CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

Pantler was founded in 2014 by Singaporean Matthias Phua and Japanese pastry chef Tomoharu Morita.

Phua told 8days that the business is closing for the “same reasons as most food and beverage” establishments.

“It’s not sustainable. Current market conditions are making it difficult to sustain,” he said.

Pantler is seeking a buyer who wants to “take over or acquire” its business and brand.

The owners also considered giving up the physical shop and moving to a central kitchen, where Pantler could focus exclusively on online orders and takeaways.

However, Phua said the switch would still involve considerable costs: “We can’t guarantee the return on investment on that,” he explained.