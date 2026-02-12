Ramadan bazaars return to Kampong Glam and Geylang Serai with hundreds of stalls and live performances
The ongoing bazaar at Kampong Glam runs until Mar 15 with over 100 stalls and community programmes, while Geylang Serai’s own bazaar will be from Feb 14 to Mar 21, with more than 500 stalls, live performances and Raya shopping options.
With Ramadan a week away, the festive spirit has already arrived with the return of the Kampong Gelam and Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaars, featuring hundreds of stalls, performances and community programmes. Here’s what to expect from each – plus a list of other bazaars to visit around Singapore.
GEMILANG KAMPONG GELAM RAMADAN BAZAAR
When: Ongoing until Mar 15
Starting a week before Ramadan begins on the eve of Feb 18, the Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar will span across Kandahar Street, Muscat Street in front of Sultan Mosque, and Sultan Gate Park.
There will be 103 booths in total, more than 90 of which are dedicated to food and beverage, with the remainder comprising retail stalls.
5 STALLS TO LOOK OUT FOR
- The Halal Corner: Fusion pastas, roti john and other savoury dishes
- Smashed: Signature burgers and Ramadan bazaar-special tacos
- Golden Bao SG: Juicy Chinese beef buns and rolls
- Gohed Gostan: Cheesewheel pasta, tandoori chicken pasta and steak carbonara pasta
- Matcha Klasik: Matcha lattes and other sweet drinks
This year, visitors can also look forward to programmes such as the mass iftar with the community on Feb 28 and children’s open mic performances on Mar 5.
On certain evenings, there will be religious talks and performances, a showcase of traditional activities such as silat and Malay dance, as well as live acts featuring local and regional celebrities, including Singaporean musician Fariz Jabba and rapper Abang Sapau.
BAZAAR RAYA GEYLANG SERAI
When: Feb 14 to Mar 21
Organised by Wisma Geylang Serai, this year’s Ramadan and Hari Raya bazaar at the OG bazaar neighbourhood of Geylang Serai will run for 36 days.
The bazaar will stretch across the Geylang Serai precinct, spanning Sims Avenue, Geylang Serai, Geylang Road and Engku Aman Road.
There will be more than 500 stalls this year, with around 150 of these dedicated to food and beverage. The rest will comprise retail and lifestyle shops selling Hari Raya clothing, festive home decor and gifts, as well as traditional accessories and items. Booths offering henna and other traditional styling and fashion services in preparation for Raya will also be present.
5 STALLS TO LOOK OUT FOR
- Croissant Tarik by FG: Blends between croissants and teh tarik, alongside other desserts
- Crispy Kunafa by Mango Bossku: Fusion desserts in various flavours and other sweet treats
- Meat My Meat: Philly cheesesteaks, gourmet burgers and other savoury dishes
- Katoshka: Russet fries with various sauces
- Balang SG: Large bucket-sized local drinks, from katira drink and bandung to teh tarik and lemon tea
Beyond the shopping and food offerings, there will also be live performances by local and regional artistes on selected evenings. These include Malaysian singers Hael Husaini and Siti Nordiana Alias, as well as local artistes Hady Mirza, Sezairi and Fauzie Laily.
Titled Santai Sejenak (Chill For A While), the laid-back, cosy performances will run from 8.30pm and are designed as easy listening sessions for visitors to enjoy while exploring the bazaar.
OTHER RAMADAN BAZAARS AROUND SINGAPORE
If travelling to Kampong Glam and Geylang isn't your thing this year, don't worry. Several other bazaars are happening around the country.
WEST SIDE OF SINGAPORE
Bukit Gombak Ramadan Bazaar:
Where: Opposite Bukit Gombak MRT
When: Feb 27 to Mar 19
NORTH SIDE OF SINGAPORE
Bazaaria Ramadan Marsiling
Where: Outside Woodlands MRT & Causeway Point
When: Feb 13 to Mar 14
Bazaar Raya Utara
Where: Opposite Admiralty MRT
When: Feb 12 to Mar 19
EAST SIDE OF SINGAPORE
Pasir Ris Ramadan Bazaar
Where: Block 415 Pasir Ris Drive 6
When: Feb 19 to Mar 19
Pelita Raya Tampines
Where: Outside Tampines MRT
When: Feb 15 to Mar 16