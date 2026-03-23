Starbucks launches Harry Potter-themed drinks and merchandise, including Honeydukes-inspired beverages

Starbucks is bringing a touch of the wizarding world to Singapore, with a new Harry Potter-themed collaboration that spans drinks, merchandise and in-store experiences.

In partnership with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products, the coffee chain will roll out a limited-time Harry Potter collection from March 24, inspired by familiar elements from the franchise — from Honeydukes sweets to Hogwarts houses.

At the heart of the menu are three new beverages inspired by Honeydukes, the fictional candy shop from the Harry Potter series.

Making their debut are the Iced Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Latte (from S$7.90), the Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Frappuccino Blended Beverage (from S$8.50) and the Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Frozen Tea (from S$8.50).