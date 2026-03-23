Starbucks launches Harry Potter-themed drinks and merchandise, including Honeydukes-inspired beverages
From Honeydukes-inspired drinks to Hogwarts house mugs, the limited-time collaboration arrives on March 24 in stores and online.
Starbucks is bringing a touch of the wizarding world to Singapore, with a new Harry Potter-themed collaboration that spans drinks, merchandise and in-store experiences.
In partnership with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products, the coffee chain will roll out a limited-time Harry Potter collection from March 24, inspired by familiar elements from the franchise — from Honeydukes sweets to Hogwarts houses.
At the heart of the menu are three new beverages inspired by Honeydukes, the fictional candy shop from the Harry Potter series.
Making their debut are the Iced Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Latte (from S$7.90), the Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Frappuccino Blended Beverage (from S$8.50) and the Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Frozen Tea (from S$8.50).
All three drinks feature “bubble bursts” flavoured with honey and bergamot, designed to add a citrusy pop to each sip. The latte combines espresso with milk and vanilla notes, topped with colourful candy sprinkles, while the Frappuccino blends coffee, milk and caramel with whipped cream and a similar candy topping. For a lighter option, the frozen tea pairs citrus black tea with the same flavour bursts and bright sprinkles.
The drinks will be available in stores, via the Starbucks app and on delivery platforms including GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.
Alongside the beverages, Starbucks is also launching a Harry Potter merchandise collection featuring more than 20 items, including drinkware and lifestyle accessories.
Highlights include colour-changing mugs themed after the Hogwarts houses, which reveal hidden designs when filled with hot or cold drinks. Other items such as tumblers and cold cups are decorated with motifs like wands, owls and cauldrons, and come in house-inspired colours.
Fans can also pick up accessories like Bearista keychains dressed in Hogwarts robes, Sorting Hat-themed sticky notes and travel tags.
The merchandise will be available in stores and on LazMall from March 24, while stocks last, with a purchase limit of two pieces per item per customer.