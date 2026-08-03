Starbucks and Pop Mart releasing Molly-themed drink and merchandise

Pop Mart lovers in Singapore continue winning. Days after the opening of Pop Bakery, the Chinese toy company is collaborating with coffee chain Starbucks on limited-edition merchandise and a drink themed after its popular Molly character as part of her 20th anniversary.

Fans of Molly can first quench their thirst with the Strawberry & Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage (S$9.50), which boasts strawberry chunks blended with full-cream milk and topped with strawberry-flavoured whipped cream and freeze-dried strawberries.

The drink is only available in Grande size and is served in a Molly cup.