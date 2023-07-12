Chew Chor Meng, Dennis Chew and food blogger Miss Tam Chiak open a kopitiam together in Hougang

But how did Chor Meng and Dennis, who co-own other F&B businesses including 888 Mookata, end up collaborating with Miss Tam Chiak?

Chor Meng shares that he is “very close friends” with Maureen, whom he had known for around seven years. So when he and Dennis “wanted to become kopitiam operators”, which he says is a “longtime dream” of his, he decided to rope in Maureen because he felt that “her experience (in the food industry) can help this coffeeshop”.

In total, the kopitiam has four co-owners – Chor Meng, Dennis, Maureen and a fourth “external partner”. Chor Meng says they all have equal shares in the business and the three well-known owners are in charge of marketing.