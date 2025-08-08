Customers who want to eat the spiciest fried chicken at Taufik Batisah's restaurant must sign an indemnity form

While the original eatery has a humble chicken shack vibe, the Prinsep branch turns things up a notch with neon lights, checkered floors and brightly coloured walls.

“We were going for a futuristic Americana diner type of vibe, hence the loud colours and pop art. The disco ball was the icing on the cake – we just wanted it to be funky and fun,” chirped Taufik.

When asked why he waited seven years to open a new outlet, Taufik exclaimed: “Rental is very expensive!

“It took us a while to find the best location...Somewhere that accommodates our crowd, especially students and the younger generation.”

Prinsep Street makes a "strategic location”, with arts schools like SOTA and NAFA nearby, he added.

“I wouldn’t suggest [working in] F&B to anyone. Rental break-even is very tough,” said Taufik. “When I told my Malaysian and Indonesian friends [about our rental costs], they said ‘Are you nuts?’”

Factoring in both rising rent and food costs, he declared: “We’ve tried our best to keep up with inflation – we haven’t changed the S$9.99 weekday lunch set promo (the popular set includes a chicken burger, fries and drink) since 2018.”