Tian Tian Chicken Rice now has a flagship eatery at Jewel Changi Airport, with new chicken curry

People often show up at Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice’s famous stall at Maxwell Food Centre only to find the food sold out. And, if they’re tourists who are only in town for a short while, they may not be able to return the next day.

That’s why they’ve opened a flagship outlet at Jewel Changi Airport, explained Loi Mui Yin. Her mother, Foo Kui Lian, first opened the stall in 1986 together with Loi’s uncle.

The eatery, located in the basement, officially opens on Aug 22, taking the total number of Tian Tian outlets in Singapore to six.