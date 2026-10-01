Tokyo’s famed pizzeria PST to close Singapore outlet after 16 months
The famed Tokyo pizzeria will shutter its Tanjong Pagar outlet on Oct 31, just 16 months after opening to much fanfare. But the team says this isn’t goodbye for PST Singapore.
Tokyo pizzeria PST’s Singapore stint is coming to an end just 16 months after the famed Japanese joint, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas, opened here to much fanfare in June 2025.
In an Instagram post, PST announced that after “an unforgettable journey”, it will serve its last pizzas at its Tanjong Pagar outlet on Oct 31.
ITS ARRIVAL WAS MUCH ANTICIPATED AMONG PIZZA FIENDS
PST’s arrival in Singapore had been a long time coming, after an earlier attempt to bring the brand here fell through.
When it finally opened last year, founder-chef Tsubasa Tamaki told 8days.sg that he expected to return only about once a year to oversee the restaurant.
Holding the fort in his place was his young protege, chef Ryosuke Tanahara, who had trained alongside chef Tamaki for almost three years at PST Tokyo before being stationed here to head the kitchen.
However, we noticed a dip in quality once chef Tamaki left Singapore.
Jovial twentysomething chef Tanahara was subsequently transferred to PST’s Bangkok branch less than a year after the Singapore outlet opened.
Since then, we understand that the PST kitchen here has been run by local staff.
Chef Tamaki had partnered Singapore-based JAP Dining Concepts Pte Ltd here under a franchise model. The latter is also behind sio pasta and Sushidan in Singapore.
TAKING A “PAUSE”
But this may not be the last Singapore sees of PST.
A spokesman for JAP told 8days.sg that this isn't necessarily goodbye for the brand, describing the closure as a “pause” while the team considers PST’s “next chapter” here.
So why is the famed pizzeria bowing out after such a short run, even as PST embarks on an aggressive expansion into other cities around the world, including New York City?
The team did not give a specific reason for the closure, saying only that the “decision was made after careful consideration of the team’s plans for PST Singapore and the wider dining portfolio”.
It added that PST remains “a concept that is important to the team”, and that more updates will be shared when plans are firmed up.
PST Singapore, 38 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088461, opens daily 12pm-3pm and 5pm-10pm. Last day of operations is Oct 31. More info here.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/.