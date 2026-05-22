Popular frozen yoghurt brand Yo-Chi to open second outlet at Star Vista

The launch of the famous Australian frozen yoghurt (or froyo) brand, Yo-Chi, at Orchard Central in August last year resulted in snaking queues that ended outside the mall. With long queues finding the store on weekends till this day, Yo-Chi is set to open a second outlet at The Star Vista.

Located in Buona Vista, the DIY and pay-by-weight froyo brand is opening its new store at the Basement 1 level on Saturday (May 23).