Popular frozen yoghurt brand Yo-Chi to open second outlet at Star Vista
The outlet at Star Vista is set to open on Saturday (May 23).
The launch of the famous Australian frozen yoghurt (or froyo) brand, Yo-Chi, at Orchard Central in August last year resulted in snaking queues that ended outside the mall. With long queues finding the store on weekends till this day, Yo-Chi is set to open a second outlet at The Star Vista.
Located in Buona Vista, the DIY and pay-by-weight froyo brand is opening its new store at the Basement 1 level on Saturday (May 23).
According to their website, six flavours await customers all-year round – the signature tart, salted butterscotch, classic vanilla, chocolate, strawberry cream and acai. Throughout the year, four seasonal flavours rotate based on the availability of local produce – cookies and cream, coconut, matcha and mango.
Many toppings are also available to customise the froyo – from sweet treats like chocolate fudge brownie, mini M&Ms and flavoured mochi, crunchy additions like almonds and honey-roasted cashews to fresh fruit and three chocolate sauces.
In March, Yo-Chi teased the opening of a new outlet by getting fans on Instagram to guess the location through pictures of the surrounding area, offering the first three who get it right exclusive merchandise.