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Popular frozen yoghurt brand Yo-Chi to open second outlet at Star Vista
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Dining

Popular frozen yoghurt brand Yo-Chi to open second outlet at Star Vista

The outlet at Star Vista is set to open on Saturday (May 23).

Popular frozen yoghurt brand Yo-Chi to open second outlet at Star Vista

Frozen yoghurt from Yo-Chi. (Photo: Yo-Chi)

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Baani Kaur
22 May 2026 03:38PM (Updated: 22 May 2026 03:40PM)
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The launch of the famous Australian frozen yoghurt (or froyo) brand, Yo-Chi, at Orchard Central in August last year resulted in snaking queues that ended outside the mall. With long queues finding the store on weekends till this day, Yo-Chi is set to open a second outlet at The Star Vista.

Located in Buona Vista, the DIY and pay-by-weight froyo brand is opening its new store at the Basement 1 level on Saturday (May 23).

According to their website, six flavours await customers all-year round – the signature tart, salted butterscotch, classic vanilla, chocolate, strawberry cream and acai. Throughout the year, four seasonal flavours rotate based on the availability of local produce – cookies and cream, coconut, matcha and mango.

Many toppings are also available to customise the froyo – from sweet treats like chocolate fudge brownie, mini M&Ms and flavoured mochi, crunchy additions like almonds and honey-roasted cashews to fresh fruit and three chocolate sauces.

In March, Yo-Chi teased the opening of a new outlet by getting fans on Instagram to guess the location through pictures of the surrounding area, offering the first three who get it right exclusive merchandise.

Source: CNA/ba

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